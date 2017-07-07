Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

LeEco chair begs reprieve

Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp (LeEco, 樂視) chairman Jia Yueting (賈躍亭) asked for more time to repay debt and realize his ambitions of disrupting the automobile industry, days after a Chinese court froze billions of US dollars in assets controlled by him and associated companies. Jia has decided to devote his time to developing a futuristic electric car as the US-based start-up Faraday Future is now trying to raise funds to bring the FF91 electric car to fruition, he said in a Weibo post. “I sincerely ask everyone to give LeEco a little more time, to give LeEco’s car business a little more time,” Jia said.

INSURANCE

Axis Capital acquires Novae

Lloyd’s of London insurer Novae Group PLC said it has agreed to be taken over by Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, a Bermuda-based specialty insurer and reinsurer, for ￡467.6 million (US$604.7 million) in cash, sending its shares soaring by more than 20 percent. The ￡7-per-share offer for Novae represents a premium of more than 20 percent to the London-based insurer’s closing price on Wednesday. Axis chief executive Albert Benchimol said the acquisition of Novae would create an about US$2 billion player in the London specialty market. The deal, expected to close in the final quarter of the year, will add to Axis’ earnings in the first year.

GERMANY

Orderbook recovers

Industrial orders rebounded in May after a slide in April, preliminary official data showed yesterday, but fell short of analysts’ hopes for Europe’s largest economy. There were 1.0 percent more new contracts in May than in the previous month, correcting for seasonal effects, federal statistics office Destatis said in a statement. Destatis noted that discounting more volatile large contracts for items like aircraft showed a slight contraction of 0.3 percent in overall orders in May, correcting for seasonal and calendar effects. Revised figures also showed that the fall in April was larger than previously thought, at 2.2 percent compared with March.

CONSUMER GOODS

Cyberattack losses reported

Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser downgraded its growth forecast yesterday, becoming one of the first companies to quantify the cost of a global cyberattack, which the consumer goods maker said disrupted its manufacturing and distribution. Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Dettol and Lysol disinfectants, Harpic cleaners and Durex condoms, said it estimated its like-for-like revenue in the second quarter would fall 2 percent because of the attack. It said to a lesser extent it would also be negatively affected by tax changes in India. It cut its expectations for full-year net like-for-like revenue growth to 2 percent from 3 percent.

MEDIA

Platforms seek soccer rights

Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Snap Inc are seeking online rights to video highlights from Twenty-first Century Fox Inc for next year’s soccer World Cup, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The companies have offered tens of millions of dollars for rights to video highlights for the Russia-hosted tournament that air in the US, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Fox will retain rights to use highlights of the World Cup across its shows, Bloomberg reported, citing the people.