Google likely to face more EU fines

Bloomberg

Google could see more fines from EU anti-trust regulators this year as probes into its AdSense advertising service and Android smartphone software approach their end, three people familiar with the cases said just a week after the company was hit with a record penalty for its shopping-search services.

Both are at advanced stages, though the Android case may not be concluded until later this year, according to one of the people, who all spoke on condition of anonymity.

Alphabet Inc’s Google is the EU’s highest-profile anti-trust target, with probes on three fronts occupying regulators for as long as seven years. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has called 2017 her “G year” during which she would seek to nail decisions against the search-engine giant.

European politicians have urged the EU to sanction Google or even break it up, while US critics claim regulators are unfairly targeting successful US firms.

Reuters reported earlier that regulators are seeking expert advice in the Android investigation to check their case, a sign that they may be trying to test possible flaws in the case before moving toward a final decision.

The European Commission and Google both declined to comment.

Vestager has set high stakes for Google to comply with an EU order accompanying last month’s 2.4 billion euros (US$2.7 billion) penalty.

She has warned of additional fines if it would not stop systematically favoring its own price comparison shopping service in its general search results.

Google has until late next month to make changes that satisfy the EU.

Vestager has also threatened further probes on travel or map services.

Google has strongly criticized the Android case, saying the EU is putting at risk its strategy of giving away mobile-phone software — which lowers costs for customers.

The company said the strict conditions it sets on apps ensure that Android phones and software work smoothly together.

Regulators also raised concerns about how telecoms are paid to put Google search on devices.

The company was last year accused of hindering competition for online ads over its AdSense for Search product.

The EU criticized unfair restrictions in the Google’s contracts for placing ads on Web sites, including retailers, telecoms and newspapers.