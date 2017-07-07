Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Phone boosts HTC revenue

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$6.89 billion (US$225.2 million) for last month, rising 8.38 percent from a year earlier and 52.1 percent from the previous month on back of increasing sales of its latest HTC U11 flagship handset. Last month’s revenue was the highest level since December last year, company data showed. In the first six months of the year, HTC’s revenue totaled NT$30.67 billion, down 18.96 percent from a year earlier, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

PANEL MAKERS

AUO posts NT$28.57bn

LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$28.57 billion for last month, up 4 percent annually and 1.8 percent monthly, as increasing shipments of small panels offset the decline in large panel shipments. AUO said shipments of large panels for televisions and PCs fell 1.3 percent from the previous month to 9.03 million units, while those of small panels rose 3.1 percent to 13.15 million units. In the second quarter of the year, revenue totaled NT$84.41 billion, up 5.4 percent annually, but down 4.7 percent quarterly, AUO said.

ELECTRONICS

Brinno revenue hits record

Brinno Inc (邑錡), which designs and produces photography equipment, last month saw its monthly revenue increase by a double-digit percentage for the 10th month in a row, thanks to robust performance in its brand-name and design manufacturing businesses. The company yesterday reported record-high revenue of NT$63.21 million for last month, up 88 percent annually. In the second quarter of the year, revenue doubled to NT$174 million from a year earlier, the company said in a press release.

CHIPMAKERS

Epistar revenue up 6.25%

Epistar Corp (晶電), the nation’s largest LED chipmaker, yesterday said increased orders for blue-and-white LED chips used in lighting products boosted last month’s revenue to the highest level since April last year. Revenue was NT$2.24 billion, up 6.25 percent from a year earlier and 1.09 percent from the previous month, Epistar said in a statement. Revenue in the April-to-June period totaled NT$6.64 billion, up 15.86 percent from the previous quarter and the highest in the past nine quarters, the company said.

OPTICAL SENSORS

Controllers help PixArt

Hsinchu-based chip image sensor maker PixArt Imaging Inc (原相科技) yesterday said revenue last quarter grew 17.36 percent from the previous quarter to NT$1.295 billion on rising demand for optical sensors used in video game console controllers. Meanwhile, Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠), which supplies chips that control flat-panel displays, and Parade Technologies Ltd (譜瑞), a leading display and interface chip supplier, both saw revenue for last quarter increase by 8.12 percent and 10.55 percent to NT$11.81 billion and NT$2.599 billion from the previous quarter respectively.

FINANCE

Cathay offers Android Pay

Cathay United Bank Co (國泰世華銀行) has become the latest local lender to work with Google to offer Android Pay digital wallet services. The company made the announcement yesterday at a promotional event in Taipei, unveiling several other perks for consumers available until the end of this year.