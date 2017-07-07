Taiwan’s super-rich investors cautious

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation had 5 percent more ultra-high net worth individuals last year, outpacing the world’s 4 percent increase, although they tend to be more conservative in their investment strategy, an annual survey by London-based property consultancy Knight Frank showed yesterday.

The number of Taiwanese with a net worth of more than US$30 million rose to 1,676 last year thanks to an improving global economy, with 84 percent of them living in Taipei, Taipei-based associate research director Andy Huang (黃舒衛) told a news conference.

That put Taiwan in 23rd place in global rankings behind Hong Kong, China, Japan and South Korea in the region, the survey found, while the US retains the status of richest nation.

Super-rich Taiwanese on average own four properties for self-occupancy, rivalled only by their peers in Saudi Arabia at 4.3 and on par with those in Malaysia, the report said.

Properties for self-occupancy account for 16 percent of affluent Taiwanese people’s overall assets, a further 23 percent of which consist of real-estate investments, Huang said.

Financial assets and stakes in businesses make up for 25 percent and 21 percent of their wealth respectively, he said.

Taiwanese also display a keen interest in assorted collections, which constitute 9 percent of their portfolio, higher than the 5 percent average in Asia and 6 percent globally.

“The findings are consistent with a conservative investment approach, as wealth preservation sits atop the concern list of super-rich Taiwanese, followed by inheritance arrangements and taxation planning,” Huang said.

While wealth preservation also carries heavy weight with the global rich, they assign equal importance to capital augmentation, portfolio diversification and innovative investment, the report said.

A relatively conservative strategy allows ultra-rich Taiwanese to be less worried about political uncertainty or asset value volatility compared with their global peers, it said.

Instead, potential tax increase and capital controls constitute their biggest worry, it added.

In terms of real-estate investment, commercial properties are expected to be the top investment target among Taiwanese and foreign super-rich in the next two years, followed by overseas residential properties and domestic residential properties, the report said.

“Such stakes generate decent and stable returns,” Huang said.

Foreign investors have stayed away from the local property marketout of concerns over ultra-low returns, price falls and tax hikes, he said.

Upscale houses in Taipei have seen their prices drop 5 percent to 8 percent in the past two years, the firm said.

Luxury home transactions are forecast to remain sluggish this year despite a rebound in the residential housing market, Huang said.