HSBC case to provide insights on new US Justice Dept’s approach to banks

HSBC Holdings Plc is in talks to resolve a US probe into its sale of toxic mortgage bonds a decade ago, according to people familiar with matter, a negotiation that could offer an early look at how the US Department of Justice under US President Donald Trump will deal with global banks.

The London-based bank has had at least one meeting with the department and is scheduled to meet again, three people said, who asked not to be named because the negotiations are confidential.

The two sides remain far apart in discussions with Justice Department lawyers, while Trump administration appointees have yet to weigh in, one of the people said.

A resolution, if one can be reached, is still weeks or even months away, the people said.

If HSBC reaches an agreement with the US government, it could give an early indication of how the new administration would levy financial penalties.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month issued a department-wide memo requiring settlement funds to be paid to the US Treasury or to victims.

The prior cases allowed billions of dollars in penalties to be paid through consumer relief measures — mortgage modifications, repayment plans and short sales, among other remedies.

The Justice Department has not said whether those so-called soft-dollar portions of the penalties will be allowed under the new policy.

“Consumer relief is a way for companies who have engaged in harmful conduct to acknowledge their role in creating the problem and to be a part of the solution,” said Christopher Casey, a former Justice Department official who worked on mortgage-bond cases during former US president Barack Obama’s administration. “That is why those provisions in the settlements that had been reached previously in my view were positive parts of the settlements and they were effective.”

The talks show that Justice Department lawyers — primarily operating from US attorney offices — continue to push forward with outstanding mortgage bond cases left over from the Obama administration. However, it is unclear how involved the new department leadership is in those efforts.

There is no guarantee that the two sides will reach an agreement. The Justice Department sued Barclays PLC in December last year after settlement negotiations broke down in that case.

Any final resolution might be worked out under new leadership at the bank, which has approached former American International Group Inc CEO Peter Hancock as a potential replacement for HSBC group chief executive Stuart Gulliver, who is retiring next year, a person familiar with the matter said.

HSBC declined to comment.