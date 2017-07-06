Largan and Catcher saw profits surge last month

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Largan Precision Co (大立光) and Catcher Technology Co (可成) yesterday reported that last month’s revenues were their highest yet this year, as orders increase ahead of the peak season.

As Largan and Catcher are key component supplies for Apple’s iPhones, their revenues are closely monitored by market analysts to determine the timing and momentum of iPhone shipments.

Largan, the world’s largest smartphone camera lens supplier, reported revenue of NT$3.85 billion (US$126.2 million) for last month, an increase of 7 percent from NT$3.59 billion in the same period last year and 2 percent from NT$3.75 billion in May.

Shipments of 10-megapixel and above modules, which are more expensive and have higher margins, made up between 70 percent and 80 percent of total shipments last month, Largan said.

Largan’s combined revenue in the April-to-June quarter totaled NT$11.31 billion, a 13 percent jump from NT$10.04 billion in the same period last year, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

In the first six months of the year, Largan’s sales totaled NT$22.12 billion, rising 21 percent from NT$18.34 billion in the same period last year.

“We forecast that revenue this month will outpace last month’s, based on the order forecast provided by clients,” a Largan investor relations officer said.

The firm is to host a teleconference on Thursday next week to provide a detailed business outlook for this quarter, the official said.

Catcher, the nation’s leading casing manufacturer, posted revenue of NT$7.28 billion for last month, a surge of 30 percent from the same period last year and a 19.8 percent increase from May.

The figure was Catcher’s best revenue performance over the same period in the company’s history, the firm said.

Robust sales last month were mainly driven by strong orders for notebook computers, it added.

Cumulative second-quarter revenue totaled NT$18.5 billion, a 5.6 percent annual increase and 26.9 percent quarterly expansion, company data showed.

Business performance this quarter is forecast to outperform last quarter’s, on the back of traditional seasonal demand, Catcher said.

The firm’s cumulative sales in the first six months of the year dropped 3.7 percent annually to NT$330.8 billion, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Largan shares yesterday rose 0.94 percent to NT$4,815, while Catcher shares climbed 2.92 percent to NT$370 in Taipei trading.

Both outperformed the TAIEX, which gained 0.55 percent.