Scars from 1997 Asian financial meltdown linger

AP, BANGKOK

It has been 20 years since a financial meltdown spread through much of Asia, wrecking economies and bringing down governments.

They have long since recovered and are stronger for the experience, analysts say.

However, in Thailand — the epicenter of the crisis — the anniversary brings back painful memories for those who lived through it.

“It was like there was no way out for many of us,” Supop Pavanan said.

Today he makes a comfortable living selling Buddhist amulets at his Bangkok shop and over the Internet, but two decades ago he was among millions of victims of the great Asian crash.

Thailand’s boom of the mid-1990s, fueled by unrestrained borrowing and a corrupt, lax financial system, collapsed on July 2, 1997, when the government devalued the baht. The currency sank, ruining companies and individuals almost overnight, and starting a chain reaction that spread across borders.

Recessions struck from South Korea to Indonesia and millions were thrown out of work as investment and real-estate bubbles burst, roiling global markets.

Bangkok came to resemble a giant flea market. Wealthy Thais sold their luxury goods at knock-down prices in parking lots. Cars, jewelry, vintage wine — even personal aircraft — all had to go.

“The worst thing was not knowing what would happen to you,” said Supop, who had been an overseas tour guide, but was laid off.

He ended up selling fish balls from a street stall and his income fell from US$3,000 in a good month to US$200, if he was lucky.

He stuck at it for a year before beginning a slow climb back out of the economic depths.

“You couldn’t apply for a job, because no one would give you one,” he said. “You couldn’t sell goods because no one was buying. You couldn’t get a loan for an investment because no one was giving them.”

Anger grew as unemployment soared. The government fell. Thailand ended up taking a bailout from the IMF.

An exhibition at Bangkok’s Museum Siam recalls the grim days. Artifacts convey the pain of ordinary people: A Buddha statue that a businessman confided in because he could not face telling his family of his ruin. A telephone over which a woman learned that her bankrupt boss had killed himself.

“I experienced it, but wasn’t severely affected, because I was still in school,” curator Taweesak Woraritruengaurai said. “But when I got to see all these things that are full of stories, I could feel how real it was and how much it affected many aspects of life. It affected people very deeply.”

Today, Thailand’s banking and finance sector seems more secure.

Experts say crucial lessons were learned in 1997 and chances of a rerun are slim.

When the global crisis struck a decade later, Asia’s financial systems were relatively insulated, with less direct exposure to the toxic subprime mortgages that wreaked havoc on US and European markets.

“I don’t think there will be another financial crisis,” Thammasat University economics professor Apichart Satitniramai said.

“Firstly, there’s a high capital adequacy ratio, which can support more risk,” he said, referring to the reserves banks must keep to deal with possible crises. “Secondly, banks and financial institutions have changed their behavior drastically.”

Thailand and other Asian countries also have bulked up their foreign-currency reserves, a key buffer for a country facing economic turmoil, because they can be used to defend its currency, provide liquidity and generally shore up financial systems.