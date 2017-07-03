CPC hikes fuel prices after weeks of cuts

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it will raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter, effective today, after international crude oil prices bounced back last week.

This is the first hike in five weeks, as reduced fears of an oil glut sent international crude oil prices higher, CPC said.

The refiner calculates its weekly fuel prices based on a weighted price formula comprising 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.

The average price of a barrel of oil based on the formula rose US$1.25 from the previous week to US$45.96, CPC said.

The New Taiwan dollar rose NT$0.031 against the US dollar last week, partly offsetting the rise in crude prices, it said.

A day earlier, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), a privately owned refiner and CPC’s main rival, announced a similar hike, saying that its gasoline and diesel prices will increase by NT$0.3 per liter starting today.

Separately on Saturday, CPC said it is raising liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, while decreasing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

Effective yesterday, the average price of LNG per cubic meter increased by 2.99 percent from last month, CPC said.

The price of household LPG fell NT$31.7 per kilogram, CPC said, adding that LPG for use in vehicles is down by NT$0.9 per liter.

The price of a 20kg household gas cylinder — most commonly used by families, restaurants and food stands — dropped by NT$34 from last month, CPC said.