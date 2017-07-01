Agencies

FOOTWEAR

Nike to sell on Amazon

Nike Inc reached an agreement to sell a limited number of items directly on Amazon.com Inc’s Web site, executives said on Thursday, in a sign of the growing importance of the e-commerce platform. Nike executives described the venture as a “pilot” project to sell some shoes, apparel and accessories, confirming earlier reports about a deal. Nike executives said that the Amazon venture was just one part of a strategy that also includes more direct-selling presence through Nike’s own Web site and mobile application. The announcement came as Nike reported fourth-quarter net income of US$1.0 billion, up 19 percent from the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 13 percent to US$4.2 billion. Nike shares jumped 8.1 percent to US$57.49 in after-hours trading.

MINING

Mine restart unlikely: BHP

Operations at a Brazilian mine where 19 people died in a dam collapse are unlikely to restart this year, commodities giant BHP said yesterday, as it offered US$250 million toward clean-up and compensation programs. The incident in November 2015 was the nation’s worst environmental disaster, with operator Samarco facing billions of dollars in legal claims for clean-up costs and damages. BHP — which co-owns Samarco with Brazil’s Vale SA — cited the need for government and regulatory approvals, state licences, safety and economic considerations as well as a restructuring of the operator’s debt before the mine could be reopened. BHP said that about US$174 million of the US$250 million would be used to fund remediation and compensation schemes, while the rest would be made available to Samarco for its environmental programs.

BANKING

Deutsche resists Democrats

Deutsche Bank AG intensified its fight with Democrats over their requests for information related to loans to US President Donald Trump, saying the German lender cannot legally turn over the documents. In a letter on Thursday, lawyers for Deutsche Bank wrote that confidential financial information cannot be turned over to individual members of the US Congress, but could potentially be turned over in response to a formal congressional committee request. The information had been requested by five Democratic lawmakers, including US Representative Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the Financial Services Committee. The letter was part of back-and-forth correspondence with lawmakers over what can be turned over under the law.

EGYPT

Fuel prices to rise

The nation on Thursday raised the prices of fuel by up to 55 percent, the second such increase since the local currency was floated seven months ago, as it struggles with an array of economic woes, including a double-digit inflation rate. The move is bound to boost already surging inflation and fan popular discontent over the austerity policies launched by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, who previously pleaded for the public to bear reforms necessary to spur economic recovery. Price hikes have long been a politically sensitive issue that had triggered protests in the past, but analysts believe it is unlikely that similar protests will erupt. The government’s move comes as part of broader economic reforms taken to meet demands by the IMF for a US$12 billion bailout loan.