France vows post-Brexit English-law contracts

Reuters, NEW YORK

France is to set up a special court to handle English-law cases for financial contracts after Britain leaves the EU, French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday as Paris steps up its charm offensive to attract banks.

In a roadshow in New York where he was meeting Wall Street banks, Le Maire said that France no longer considered finance an enemy.

“Finance is not the enemy; unemployment is the enemy,” Le Maire said, referring to former French president Francois Hollande, who swept to power in 2012 declaring finance his enemy and imposing a now-defunct tax on millionaires.

Seeking to capitalize on French President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business outlook, Le Maire told a conference at the Economic Club of New York that France would create a special court to handle disputes related to financial contracts governed by English law once Britain leaves the EU.

Most loan and derivative contracts in Europe are written in English law, but Britain’s exit from the EU raises problems about how they would be enforced outside of Britain.

“All proceedings will take place in English,” Le Maire said.

“We will hire people with experience in common law regardless of where they come from,” he said.

While Macron, a former investment banker, is more relaxed about the use of English than previous French leaders, the move marks a big step for a nation that takes deep pride in its language and cherishes its legal system rooted in Roman law.

“Long gone are the days when you could only do business or speak to regulators in French. We will always be proud of our language, but we also understand the need to make it easier for financial institutions operating in France,” Le Maire said in a speech delivered in English.

Macron’s government is keen to convince Wall Street banks to dump London for Paris, hoping to override concerns about its rigid labor laws and high taxes with plans to push through reforms to make doing business easier.

“Attracting major US banks to Paris, rather than letting them settle in London, Dublin, Amsterdam or Frankfurt, is about creating jobs in France, bringing wealth to France,” Le Maire said.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to announce measures in the coming weeks to boost the attractiveness of Paris as a global financial hub, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.