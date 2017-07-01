Chinese factory growth quickens in June

Reuters, BEIJING

China’s factories last month grew at the quickest pace in three months, buoyed by strong new orders in a sign of stabilizing growth, although analysts say that a further slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is inevitable as Beijing cracks down on debt risks.

The surprising strength in the vast manufacturing sector defied expectations for a cooling thanks to robust external demand that underscored why global central banks were confident enough to switch gears to a more hawkish stance.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 51.7 last month, the 11th straight month of expansion, and up from 51.2 in May, a monthly survey by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday.

It was the fastest pace since March and beat the 51 level predicted by analysts in a Reuters survey.

Production rose a strong 1 percentage point from May. New orders in the month also rose to 53.1 from May’s 52.3, with export orders putting on 1.3 percentage points to 52 in a sign of solid external demand.

All the same, growth in Chinese factories does not appear broad-based, as the struggles of smaller firms intensified compared with the relatively better-off larger firms.

Analysts also cautioned against reading too much into the official PMI figures.

“We are wary of putting too much faith in the official PMIs, given that they have provided false signals in the past,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, a Singapore-based China economist at Capital Economics.

Growth in the services sector accelerated to 54.9 last month, the highest since March, thanks to vibrant activity in commercial services and construction sectors, another official bureau survey found.

The sub-index for the construction sector rebounded 1 percent point to 61.4, likely due to an infrastructure spending spree.

The real-estate sector, a big contributor to economic growth, has slowed and began to hit property investment amid persistent curbs aimed at defusing bubble risks.

China’s central bank will hold off on further monetary policy tightening and could even slightly loosen its grip in coming months as a deleveraging drive threatens economic growth and job creation, policy insiders said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) on Tuesday told the World Economic Forum that China is capable of achieving its full-year growth target of 6.5 percent and controlling systemic risks, despite challenges.

China’s economy grew an annual 6.7 percent last year, the slowest pace in 26 years.

Evans-Pritchard said that the resilience of growth will be temporary.

“With tight monetary conditions weighing on credit growth, it will be difficult to avoid a renewed slowdown in growth later this year,” Evans-Pritchard said.