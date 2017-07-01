Staff writer

TELECOMS

Chunghwa eyes Thailand

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday held a launch ceremony for its Thailand subsidiary in Bangkok, the company said in news release, adding that it would seek collaboration with Thai businesses in the areas of data services, information technology and communications, and the Internet of Things. The collaborations would be similar to its partnerships through its subsidiaries in Vietnam and Singapore, the company said. The three subsidiaries are to be a focal point as the company reaches out to other Southeast Asian nations as it plays a key role in the government’s “new southbound policy,” Chunghwa Telecom said.

AUTOMAKERS

RAC gets new chairman

Electric vehicle manufacturer RAC Electric Vehicles Inc (華德動能) held a board election yesterday, with Kim Tsai (蔡裕慶) replacing Alex Tsai (蔡易忠) as chairman, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Kim Tsai, who also serves as chairman of auto parts maker Mobiletron Electronics Co (車王電子), said the two companies have collaborated in the “smart” connection of electric buses. He said RAC would bolster its long-term partnerships with other companies in the electric bus supply chain and seek business opportunities around the world. Alex Tsai is to serve as vice chairman and president of the company, RAC said.

BANKING

Number of cards increases

As of the end of May, the number of credit cards in circulation in the nation reached 40.97 million, compared with 40.72 million at the end of April, Financial Supervisory Commission data released on Thursday showed. The revolving balance totaled NT$107.1 billion (US$3.52 billion), down 0.2 percent from the previous month, with the underlying nonperforming loan ratio sliding to 0.26 percent from 0.27 percent over the period, the data showed. Credit-card spending at the end of May rose 15.09 percent month-on-month to NT$216 billion, translating into per card spending of NT$5,272, the commission said, attributing the increase to Mother’s Day. The biggest spending in May was by holders of credit cards issued by Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), the major banking entity of Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), with transactions of NT$41.2 billion, the commission said.

BANKING

Rise in loans to SMEs

Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose NT$56.81 billion month-on-month to NT$5.826 trillion as of the end of May, Banking Bureau data released on Thursday showed. The amount accounted for 59.12 percent of total corporate loans and 61.8 percent of total loans extended to the private sector, the bureau said in a statement on its Web site. The underlying bad loan ratio remained at 0.46 percent, the bureau said.

SOLAR WAFERS

Gigastore shares plummet

Gigastorage Corp (國碩科技) shares yesterday plunged 8.2 percent after the Intellectual Property Court a day earlier ruled that the company needs to pay Dutch electronics giant Royal Philips NV NT$1.04 billion over a patent infringement lawsuit filed in 2015. Gigastorage is also responsible for one-third of the cost of the lawsuit, according to the court’s ruling released on Thursday. Gigastorage said the company is operating normally and is evaluating any potential effects to its financial status. The company said it plans to appeal the case. The shares closed at NT$17.9, after hitting a low of NT$17.5 earlier yesterday.