Taiwan-Japan tourism deficit reaches NT$100bn

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s tourism income deficit with Japan reached NT$100 billion (US$3.29 billion) in 2015, statistics compiled by the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) showed on Thursday.

The figure more than doubled from about NT$40 billion in 2014, the data showed.

At a forum in Taipei on tourism exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, CDRI chairman Hsu Tain-tsair (許添財) said the deficit soared in 2015 because more Taiwanese visited Japan, while the number of Japanese visitors to Taiwan was relatively small.

ECONOMIC THREAT

While the focus has been on the declining number of Chinese tourists amid cooling cross-strait ties, the deficit with Japan poses an economic threat, Hsu said.

The number of Taiwanese visiting Japan rose sharply from 1.13 million in 2011 to 4.3 million last year, while the number of Japanese visiting Taiwan increased from 1.29 million in 2011 to 1.89 million last year, a gap of 2.4 million visitors, data showed.

Spending by Japanese tourists fell every year between 2011 and 2015, making the deficit even more pronounced, Hsu said.

Average spending by Japanese visitors was NT$83,138 in 2011, NT$69,371 in 2012, NT$60,918 in 2013, NT$56,633 in 2014 and NT$54,713 in 2015, CDRI data showed.

Average spending recovered somewhat last year, the CDRI said, without elaborating.

INFRASTRUCTURE

To upgrade Taiwan’s tourism industry and attract more foreign visitors, the government needs to come up with measures to improve infrastructure, such as establishing clear and precise English-language street signs, while promoting “smart” tourism business models using mobile services and taking advantage of the nation’s expertise in electronics, Hsu said.

Meanwhile, the number of Chinese tourists fell from 4.18 million in 2015 to 3.51 million last year, government data showed.

The number could fall to 2.1 million this year, industry sources said.