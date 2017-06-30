Phone explosion claims a hoax, HTC Corp says

Staff writer, with CNA

A purported cell phone explosion in Taipei overnight turned out to be a hoax, the manufacturer said yesterday, thanking Taipei police for “promptly establishing the truth.”

In a statement, HTC Corp (宏達電) said the claim that an HTC handset exploded and injured a man at Taipei Main Station on Wednesday evening was “totally untrue.”

SELF-INFLICTED

The police had said earlier that the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

After reviewing footage recorded by security cameras at Taipei Main Station, police said that the man — identified only by his surname, Chen (陳) — broke his phone and slashed his left hand with a fragment from the device.

MINOR INJURY

He sustained a minor injury, police said.

It was when emergency personnel were called to the scene that he claimed the phone exploded while he was traveling on a mass rapid transit train.

He said that the device had exploded “presumably due to overheating,” police said.

MENTAL ISSUE?

Police contacted Chen’s family, who told them that the man is a psychiatric patient and is mentally unstable, police said.

It was not immediately known whether police would be pressing charges against Chen for allegedly making a false claim to authorities.