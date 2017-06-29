Staff writer, with agencies

TECHNOLOGY

Flat-panel shortage forecast

TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) has forecast that a supply shortage of flat panels might worsen next quarter, as production at one of LG Electronics Co’s G8.5 production lines was disrupted earlier this month due to a fatal accident. The incident at LG is likely to have a major effect on the supply of large-size panels next quarter, as LG could sustain a capacity loss of about 715,000m2 per month, TrendForce said in a report on Tuesday. That would provide a cushion to weak panel prices lately, as supply would only outpace demand by 2.8 percent in the best-case scenario, down from a 4 percent estimate, the researcher said. Almost all flat-panel makers would benefit from rising demand, the market researcher said.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

IBMI reaffirms role

The Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBMI, 國家生技醫療產業策進會) yesterday said that it would continue to facilitate collaborations between the government and the biotechnology sector. The statement came after media reports said that the IBMI and the Taiwan Biotechnology Industry Alliance (TBIA, 台灣生技產業聯盟) — a new organization with a similar mission formed by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration earlier this month — might become the latest battlefront between the pan-blue and pan-green camps, creating redundancy. IBMI, which is led by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), said that the institution has gone through three rotations of the ruling party in its near-20 year history and that its relationship with the TBIA would not be adversarial.

BANKING

Pension savings predicted

State-run Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) yesterday said that it would see savings of between NT$9 billion and NT$10 billion (US$297 million and US$330 million) per year as the government’s pension reform ends the 18 percent preferential interest rate for retired civil servants. The bank said that about NT$450 billion of deposits are eligible for the 18 percent preferential interest rate and that the savings would translate into additional profits.

MANUFACTURING

TSMC ranked 45th in value

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was ranked the world’s 45th-most valuable company by market capitalization this year, up three notches from last year, a report published by PricewaterhouseCoopers said yesterday. As of March 31, TSMC’s market capitalization stood at US$161 billion, an increase of US$31 billion, or 24 percent, from last year, the Global Top 100 Companies by Market Capitalization report said. TSMC was the only Taiwanese company on the list.

INVESTMENT

Shares drop by 1 percent

Shares in Taiwan fell by more than 1 percent yesterday as investors reacted to losses overnight on US markets by cutting their holdings, dealers said. Concerns over the delay on a vote on healthcare legislation sent major US indices lower on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ the biggest loser, dropping 1.61 percent. In Taipei, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed down 121.51 points, or 1.16 percent, at 10,390.55, after moving between 10,382.81 and 10,459.17 on turnover of NT$121.18 billion. The bellwether electronics sector fell 1.18 percent, while fuel and electricity stocks plunged 10.1 percent.