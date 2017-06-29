ZenFone 4 series expected to boost Asustek

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) is reportedly to introduce six new ZenFone 4 series smartphones next month, in a bid to boost operations in the second half, after the firm’s disappointing showing in the first half.

A Google Play Store support sheet detailing the Taiwanese company’s six new smartphones — two ZenFone 4 models, a ZenFone 4 Max, a ZenFone 4 Pro, a ZenFone 4 Selfie and a ZenFone 4V — was leaked yesterday.

Asustek chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) on June 8 told reporters that the company planned to introduce the next-generation ZenFone series at the end of next month.

LEAK

The leaked document suggests that Asustek’s new smartphones are in the final stages of preparation before being officially unveiled next month.

Asustek has high hopes for the series, as its smartphone business, which contributes about 20 percent of the company’s total revenues, has been lingering in the red since the first quarter, due to the declining product life of its previous generation handsets and a lack of new models.

Asustek planned to launch the ZenFone 4 in March in a bid to extend the sales momentum of the ZenFone 3, but it was later pushed back to the beginning of the second half for undisclosed reasons.

Asustek chief executive officer Jerry Shen (沈振來) last month told reporters that the launch of the ZenFone 4 series is expected to be a growth driver for the company’s operations in the second half.

However, market analysts have said that the sales of Asustek’s ZenFone 4 series will meet challenges this year, as Apple Inc’s new iPhone series and Samsung’s new Note series are both expected to arrive on the market between the third and fourth quarters.

Apple’s and Samsung’s new products are also expected to weigh on the sales performance of other smartphone brands, the market analysts said.

Telecoms are expected to offer more attractive deals for Apple and Samsung’s new products, with less subsidies on offer for other brands, such as Asustek, which would affect consumers’ choices when buying new handsets with a telecom contract, analysts said.

REVENUE

Asustek’s combined revenue dropped 7.51 percent to NT$166.67 billion (US$5.49 billion) in the first five months of the year, its filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.