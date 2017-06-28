Internet giants form partnership to fight extremism online

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Twitter Inc and YouTube on Monday announced the launch of an anti-terror partnership aimed at thwarting the spread of extremist content online.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism plans to share engineering, research and knowledge to help “continue to make our hosted consumer services hostile to terrorists and violent extremists,” the companies said.

Each of the technology giants has been working individually to prevent its platforms or services from being used to promote or spread extremist views.

“The spread of terrorism and violent extremism is a pressing global problem and a critical challenge for us all,” said a joint statement posted on Twitter’s policy blog. “We believe that by working together, sharing the best technological and operational elements of our individual efforts, we can have a greater impact on the threat of terrorist content online.”

The new forum built on discussions in Europe and the conclusions of recent G7 and European Council meetings, the companies said.

The forum planned to work with smaller tech firms, as well as civil groups, academics and governmental bodies.

“The scope of our work will evolve over time, as we will need to be responsive to the ever-evolving terrorist and extremist tactics,” they said.

Earlier this year, G7 leaders had urged companies such as Facebook and Google to do more to curb extremist content online.

Facebook this month launched a series of counterterrorism measures in the wake of attacks in Manchester, England, and London.