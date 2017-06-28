Hollywood auditing box office in China: source

Bloomberg

The lobbying group for Hollywood’s top studios is auditing China’s box-office figures amid concern that ticket sales have been reported inaccurately, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), which represents the six major US studios, hired an accounting firm to audit sales of selected films for the first time, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

The results might come as soon as the third quarter, the person said.

Results of the audit are important for major Hollywood studios such as Walt Disney Co and Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures, because hundreds of cases of revenue misreporting have been documented in China.

In revenue-sharing deals, studios receive 25 percent of box-office sales, so getting accurate figures is vital.

In addition to films shown in China under revenue-sharing agreements, Hollywood studios export movies to the nation on a flat-fee basis.

Ticket-sales growth slowed to less than 3.7 percent in China last year, compared with more than 35 percent average growth in the previous five years. China is still growing faster than the rate of about 2 percent for North America last year, MPAA data showed.

Hollywood’s biggest studios have been counting on growth in China, where consumer spending on movies is expected to surpass that of the US in coming years.

For example, Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures and Paramount have struck deals with local partners to fund movies and help market them in China.

Others such as Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros, in collaboration with Chinese companies, have started local-language productions.

Yet, the figures do not always add up.

In November, China approved new fines for falsifying box-office sales, in some cases as much as five times the illegal gains.

The Chinese State Administration of Press, Publication Radio, Film and Television penalized more than 300 theaters in March for under-reporting ticket sales, the regulator said at the time.

The biggest penalties were 90-day suspensions of operations for exhibitors that understated revenue by more than 1 million yuan (US$146,817). Theaters and distributors face revocation of licenses in “very severe” cases, according to the law, which took effect in March.

Hollywood’s audit is part of a market-access agreement Chinese officials reached with the MPAA almost two years ago, details of which have not been disclosed to the public