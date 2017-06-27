Staff writer, with CNA

TECHNOLOGY

HTC to partner Tate Modern

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday announced a partnership with Tate Modern, London, to use its HTC Vive virtual reality (VR) headset at an upcoming Modigliani exhibition, the first of its kind at the Tate Modern. “We are always looking to push creative boundaries, and we think this will be a fantastic opportunity to give the public a different and in-depth understanding of this much-loved artist through new technology,” Tate Modern director Frances Morris said in a joint statement. The Modigliani exhibition is to open to the public on Nov. 23 and run until April 2 next year, the statement said. HTC’s partnership with Tate Modern on VR technology marks the Taiwanese company’s latest efforts to expand its Vive technology into arts venues and events around the world, including the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and the Venice Biennale in Italy.

APPAREL

Sales hit by warm winter

The combined revenue of the nation’s retail clothing and fabrics sector contracted 2.2 percent year-on-year to NT$115.8 billion (US$3.82 billion) in the first five months of the year, negatively affected by higher winter temperatures that dragged on the sales of winter clothes, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. It was the first annual drop in the period since 2014, the Department of Statistics said in a statement. In addition to the weak sales performance of winter clothing, international fast-fashion brands’ slowing pace of outlet expansion also weighed on the year-on-year decline in revenue, the department said. Last year, the revenue of the retail clothing and fabrics sector rose 2.1 percent year-on-year to an historic high of NT$285.6 billion, mainly on growing demand for higher-priced functional clothing, the department said.

EMPLOYMENT

Students eye part-time jobs

Nearly 90 percent of university students are planning to work in temporary jobs during the summer holiday, hoping for an average monthly salary of NT$26,866, a yes123 survey said yesterday. The results showed that 88.4 percent of university students hope to have a part-time job during the summer vacation. The ratio hit a new high since 2012, exceeding the 86.2 percent recorded last year and 72.4 percent in 2015. The top five sectors in which students are seeking employment are hospitality and travel (38.8 percent), the general service sector (excluding hospitality and travel, 37 percent), culture (including tutoring, 25.4 percent), retail and trade (21.1 percent) and information technology and telecommunications (18.1 percent), the survey said. The survey found that 78.1 percent want to earn enough to pay their living expenses, while 72.4 percent want to save money. The survey was conducted from June 1 to June 15, with 1,316 valid samples. It had a margin of error of plus or minus-2.7 percentage points.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai shares hit new high

Electronics manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) shares hit a six-year high yesterday, as foreign brokerages issued upbeat reports, urging investors to buy amid the manufacturer’s efforts to transform its business, dealers said. Hon Hai’s share price hit an intraday high of NT$121, the highest level since Feb. 9, 2011, when its shares closed at NT$120. Market capitalization of the shares breached NT$2.09 trillion in morning trading yesterday. The weighted index on the main board closed up 136.26 points, or 1.31 percent, at 10,513.96, the highest level in 27 years.