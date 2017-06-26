Fuel prices to drop for fourth week in a row, CPC says

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it is cutting fuel prices for the fourth consecutive week, starting today.

The state-run refiner said it will lower the prices for gasoline and diesel products by NT$0.3 per liter, as global oil prices dropped last week on concerns over Libya’s fast ramp-up in oil production, which rose by more than 50,000 barrels per day to 885,000, even though OPEC members and non-OPEC producers last month agreed to extend their six-month output reduction accord to March next year.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week fell US$1.72 per barrel to US$44.71.

With the New Taiwan dollar depreciating NT$0.163 against the US dollar last week, the refiner’s weighted oil price formula decreased 2.55 percent CPC said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) made a similar announcement on Saturday.