Home / Business
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - Page 16　

Fuel prices to drop for fourth week in a row, CPC says

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it is cutting fuel prices for the fourth consecutive week, starting today.

The state-run refiner said it will lower the prices for gasoline and diesel products by NT$0.3 per liter, as global oil prices dropped last week on concerns over Libya’s fast ramp-up in oil production, which rose by more than 50,000 barrels per day to 885,000, even though OPEC members and non-OPEC producers last month agreed to extend their six-month output reduction accord to March next year.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week fell US$1.72 per barrel to US$44.71.

With the New Taiwan dollar depreciating NT$0.163 against the US dollar last week, the refiner’s weighted oil price formula decreased 2.55 percent CPC said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) made a similar announcement on Saturday.

This story has been viewed 491 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top