Agencies

GREECE

Moody’s raises rating

Credit ratings agency Moody’s on Friday raised Greece’s long-term issuer rating to “Caa2” from “Caa3” after eurozone governments extended a credit lifeline to the nation. Moody’s also changed its outlook to “positive,” up from “stable,” saying it saw signs that the heavily indebted nation’s economy was stabilizing. Moody’s said it expected Greece’s debt ratio to stabilize this year at 179 percent of GDP, adding that growth should return to the economy this year and next. Greece returned to growth in the first quarter, with a 0.4 percent increase in GDP, according to figures revised upward early this month.

RETAIL

Sears axes 20 more stores

Sears Holdings Corp is closing another 20 stores as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business. Real-estate investment trust Seritage, which owns the 20 properties, confirmed the closings — 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores — in a government filing on Friday. In 2015, Sears sold 235 Sears and Kmart store locations to Seritage as part of an agreement in which Sears leases the stores back from the real-estate company. Under the agreement with Seritage, if a store is unprofitable, Sears has the option to exit the lease by making a payment equal to one year’s rent. Sears said the stores will close in mid-September. Liquidation sales are to begin by the end of the month.

NIGERIA

Tax evaders get 2nd chance

The nation hopes to raise at least US$1 billion from a scheme that would give tax evaders a chance to make payments retrospectively, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The OPEC member is in the second year of a recession brought on by low oil prices. Crude sales make up two-thirds of national revenue and the government is seeking to boost its income from non-oil sources. The ministry said a scheme would be launched on Thursday to give evaders immunity from prosecution, penalty charges and interest if they “regularize their tax status” between Saturday and Dec. 31.

TECHNOLOGY

BlackBerry revenue weak

BlackBerry Ltd on Friday released its quarterly earnings report, which showed surprisingly weak revenue from software, marring what was otherwise shaping up to be a banner year. The Canadian company, which exited the hardware business last year, missed analysts’ estimates for total revenue, the majority of which is now made up of software sales. Revenue excluding some costs was US$244 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with the average analyst estimate of US$265.4 million. BlackBerry shares fell as much as much as 13 percent to US$9.65 in New York, the biggest decline since January 2015.

GROCERIES

Walmart will not bid

Amazon.com Inc’s path to acquiring Whole Foods Market Inc looks clear. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, one of the few retailers with the resources to mount a counteroffer, does not plan to make a Whole Foods bid, a person with knowledge of the matter said. That leaves Amazon with few likely rivals after its US$13.7 billion deal on Friday last week to buy the organic grocer. Amazon is paying US$42 a share in cash for Whole Foods, a 27 percent premium to the stock price before the transaction was announced.