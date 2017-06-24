Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway lends to Home Capital

AP, OMAHA, Nebraska

Warren Buffett’s company is lending US$1.5 billion to Home Capital Group Inc and spending roughly US$300 million to purchase nearly 40 percent of the troubled Canadian lender’s stock.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Thursday said that the credit line would carry a relatively hefty 9 percent interest rate once Berkshire completes its initial stock investment later this month.

The rate is similar to what Berkshire charged on loans it made during the financial crisis to companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and General Electric Co.

Toronto-based Home Capital has struggled with liquidity issues since Canadian regulators in April announced that they were investigating the mortgage lender.

“Home Capital’s strong assets, its ability to originate and underwrite well-performing mortgages and its leading position in a growing market sector make this a very attractive investment,” Buffett said.

Berkshire is also getting a discount on Home Capital’s stock.

Buffett’s company is to pay roughly C$10 per share.

Home Capital’s shares jumped 22 percent on Thursday to C$18.23 after the financing deal was announced.

Home Capital’s board decided the deal was the best option, even with the expensive terms.

Chairwoman Brenda Eprile touted it as an endorsement from Buffett’s company.

“Berkshire’s investment in Home Capital is a strong vote of confidence in the fundamental, long-term value of our business,” Eprile said.

Berkshire’s stock purchases, which will be made through its Columbia Insurance Co subsidiary, are to be split into two parts.

The initial purchase of 16,044,580 shares later this month will need only regulatory approval. The second purchase of 23,955,420 shares will need the approval of Home Capital’s shareholders.

If Berkshire makes both investments, it would control 38 percent of Home Capital’s stock, but it agreed to vote only 25 percent of the lender’s shares.

Berkshire owns more than 90 subsidiaries and has major investments in such companies as Coca-Cola Co, IBM Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.