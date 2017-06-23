Italian tax police raid five banks over diamond sales

Reuters, MILAN, Italy

Italian tax police on Wednesday seized documents from the offices of five lenders in an investigation over alleged fraud in relation to the distribution of diamonds to bank customers, three sources with knowledge of the case said.

The police took documents and computer files from Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, UniCredit SpA, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, Banco BPM SpA and Banca Popolare di Bari SpA, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

All five banks declined to comment.

Three sources listed all five banks, while several other sources said documents had been seized from lenders, but did not list the names of all five institutions.

Diamond brokers have been using Italian banks to sell high-quality investment diamonds in a business that totaled at least 300 million euros (US$334.9 million at the current exchange rate) in sales in 2015, broker data showed.

Diamond sales have taken off, as negative interest rates have curtailed bank revenues and rendered many other investments unattractive for clients.

Banks make a one-off commission of at least 10 percent on diamond sales in return for putting the diamond brokers in touch with their clients, between whom the contract is signed.

The business usually accounts for no more than 2 percent of a lender’s total fees.

The Italian Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation last year into the sale of diamonds through bank branches after a TV report alleged the stones were mis-sold to the public.

Italian consumer associations have also said that they received complaints.

In several cases, people have told reporters that diamonds they had bought as an investment were valued at a much lower price than they paid for them.

Selling diamonds with the promise of a financial return is banned in Italy unless regulated in the same way as other financial products, such as mutual funds.

Banks and brokers have said they do not promise a financial return when selling the stones.