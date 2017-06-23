Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Flexium eyes revenue rise

Flexible printed circuit board supplier Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡) yesterday said revenue for this year is forecast to grow by a double-digit percentage from last year’s NT$19.096 billion (US$627.3 million), driven by strong demand in the second half from clients for high-end smartphones. Analysts have said that Flexium is expected to see higher margins and increased shipments in the second half on the back of the next-generation iPhones from Apple Inc. At Flexium’s annual general meeting yesterday, shareholders approved a company proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.5 and a stock dividend of 5 percent on last year’s earnings of NT$2.28 billion, which translates to earnings per share of NT$8.42.

ELECTRONICS

Qisda elects new chairman

Local electronics maker Qisda Inc (佳世達) yesterday said its board has elected president Peter Chen (陳其宏) as chairman, succeeding Lee Kun-yao (李焜燿). Lee, 65, is to serve as a honorary chairman, Qisda said. Shareholders yesterday also approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.32 per common share, the highest in 12 years. That was based on the company’s net profit of NT$4.34 billion for last year, or earnings per share of NT$2.21.

SHIPPING

Yang Ming seeks bailout

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday announced that it has submitted an application for a government bailout and other assistance, such as reduced docking fees. The container shipper, which posted a net loss of NT$14.91 billion for last year and NT$900 million for the first quarter of this year, has met the requirements set by the Executive Yuan to borrow NT$60 billion as a troubled transportation company, as Yang Ming has been in the red for four consecutive quarters. The company said at a shareholders’ meeting that capital reduction has bolstered its financial condition, while cost-cutting measures have begun to take effect.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa to offer 4Ca

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said it is to offer four-carrier aggregation (4Ca) services next month to boost Internet connection speeds by including some configurations that utilize two new spectrums. The company, which is to be the first local carrier to offer services using 4Ca technology, said it expects to accelerate Internet connections by up to 500 megabits per second (Mbps), compared with 300 Mbps plans on 3Ca technology. The company said it would expand its 4G bandwidth to 110 megahertz next month after adding two new spectrums on the 1,800-megahertz band.

TELECOMS

Sercomm director approved

Telecommunications equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday said shareholders approved the election of Internet industry veteran Rose Tsou (鄒開蓮) as one of the company’s independent board directors. Tsou is head of Oath’s Asia Pacific unit, which is a new entity created by Verizon Communications Inc this month following its acquisition of Yahoo Inc. Tsou is to join two other independent directors to form an audit committee to enhance Sercomm’s corporate governance, it said. Shareholders yesterday also approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per common share on record profit of NT$1.46 billion last year, translating to earnings per share of NT$6.02.