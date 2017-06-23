Taichung inks MOU with Dassault over ‘smart machinery’

Staff writer, with CNA, PARIS

The Taichung City Government inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with French software company Dassault Systemes SA and Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Paris on Wednesday as part of efforts to develop Taichung’s “smart machinery” industry.

The agreement was signed at the Paris Air Show by Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Dassault senior executive vice president Bertrand Sicot and Lo Tzuo-liang (羅左良), a section chief at ITRI’s Smart Microsystem Technology Center.

The Taichung Economic Development Bureau said the city hopes to establish a long-term partnership with Dassault to promote advanced industrial software and system simulation technology in Taichung and promote the company’s software among machinery makers.