China Airlines conservative after first-quarter losses

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday gave a conservative outlook on earnings for this year, as fuel prices begin stabilizing after a spike last quarter.

The airline hopes that an anticipated windfall in the summer would help offset some of the losses it incurred in the first quarter, CAL chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) said at a shareholders’ meeting in Taoyuan.

The company reported a net loss of NT$3.76 billion (US$123.51 million) for the first quarter, as jet fuel prices soared to about US$64.33 per barrel, it said, adding that it also booked NT$2.8 billion in asset impairments due to a fleet renewal.

Losses per share were NT$0.69 in the January-to-March quarter.

The company posted net income of NT$1.46 billion a year earlier, when fuel was US$22.04 cheaper per barrel, it said.

While fuel prices have fallen to between US$56 and US$57 per barrel, foreign exchange rate fluctuations remain a concern for the company, Ho said.

“The industry still faces challenges due to oversupply,” Ho said, referring to estimates by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which forecast passenger demand growth in the Asia-Pacific region at 7 percent for this year, outpaced by a 7.6 percent anticipated increase in passenger capacity.

CAL’s air freight operation has returned to profit since late December last year, Ho said, adding that it has secured transport contracts from a local technology company.

The carrier plans to use more than 200 cargo flights to move one of the technology firm’s production plants to Nanjing, China, he said.

CAL has not ruled out leasing aircraft to meet rising demand for air freight, as the option would be cheaper than reactivating three aircraft in storage in Tucson, Arizona, the chairman added.

Reactivation is a costly, time-consuming process, Ho said, adding that mothballed aircraft need to go through rigorous testing before resuming operations.

However, IATA estimated that cargo demand would only rise by 3.5 percent this year, compared with an anticipated 5 percent growth in air freight capacity.

CAL expects to gain a new revenue stream next year, when its aircraft maintenance business begins operations, Ho said, adding that it has joined a new, six-company alliance established by Airbus SE.

Tigerair Taiwan (台灣虎航) has returned to the black since the start of the year due to the appointment of a new management team, following CAL parting ways with Tiger Airways Singapore Pte Ltd, Ho said.

The budget airline, originally a joint venture with Tiger Airways, became a wholly owned subsidiary in December last year.