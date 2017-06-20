Staff writer, with CNA

SEMICONDUCTORS

NXP acquisition approved

Qualcomm Inc yesterday said it has gained approval from the Fair Trade Commission to carry out its acquisition of Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors NV, adding that the ruling is in line with a decision rendered in April by the US Federal Trade Commission. As the two companies have established separate supply chains while competing on the global market, the deal would not affect access to products and technologies, Qualcomm said, citing the Taiwanese regulator’s ruling. Through the merger, Qualcomm expects synergistic gains in the automotive and Internet of Things fields, it said.

LOGISTICS

T3EX upbeat on second half

Freight forwarder and logistics operator T3EX Global Holdings Corp (台驊國際投資控股) yesterday was upbeat on its prospects in the second half of the year, as ocean freight rates begin to recover from a slump, while its air transport business servicing Apple Inc suppliers is to benefit from the launch of high-profile products by the US giant. The company reported that sales in the first five months of this year rose 11.82 percent year-on-year to NT$4.21 billion (US$138.7 million), with revenue from its ocean freight business rising 15 percent to NT$2.52 billion. During the same period, air freight sales rose 16 percent year-on-year to NT$1.07 billion, the company said at its annual shareholders’ meeting.

SEMICONDUCTORS

NT$2.5 dividend approved

GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said its shareholders have approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per common share based on last year’s net profit of NT$939 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.54. Benefitting from growing global demand, GlobalWafers expects revenue to rise to an historical high this year from last year’s NT$18.43 billion. Strong demand has caused a supply shortage of all sizes of wafers, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai shares hit NT$109.5

The market capitalization of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) breached NT$1.89 trillion yesterday, when its share price hit its highest level since late August 2014. The strong showing came after an Asia-based brokerage raised its target price for Hon Hai amid hopes that the world’s largest contract electronics maker is to expand its product portfolio, including robots, and launch its own brand, dealers said. Hon Hai shares advanced 4.29 percent to close at NT$109.5, with 91.13 million shares changing hands. The TAIEX closed up 0.92 percent at 10,250.60 points. Hon Hai’s closing price was its highest level since Aug. 27, 2014, when it stood at NT$112.

TELECOMS

THSRC to expand Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi access is now available on 80 percent of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) trains, the firm said yesterday. The company said it has begun setting up Wi-Fi facilities on its trains in cooperation with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), allowing travelers to access the government-backed free “iTaiwan” Wi-Fi service. Although 80 percent of the trains now have Wi-Fi installed, there might be poor coverage on some sections of the line, THSRC said. The company is planning to have Wi-Fi installed on all its trains in time for this year’s Universiade in Taipei, which begins on Aug. 19, by which time the quality of Wi-Fi connections would also have improved, it said.