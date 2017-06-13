Two Chinese provinces faked data

Bloomberg

China’s graft watchdog said it identified cases of fake economic data in two northern provinces, the second announcement this year about unreliable figures.

Some areas and companies in Jilin and certain places in Inner Mongolia falsified reports, the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in statements late on Sunday, without specifying what figures were manipulated, how widespread the practice was, or the timeframe.

The commission also said it found violations in the use of funding for poverty relief.

The accuracy of China’s statistics has been questioned in the past as readings, such as GDP growth or jobless rates, showed uncanny stability, while provincial officials previously had incentives to inflate growth numbers to enhance their careers. Liaoning Province, which neighbors Jilin in the northeast, this year admitted faking fiscal data from 2011 to 2014.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics in April said that it established a new supervisory arm to ensure data authenticity and improve data quality.

Jilin, which borders North Korea, rose at the second-slowest pace of all provincial regions in the first quarter. Its total output is about half that of Beijing.

Inner Mongolia, with abundant coal and rare earth resources, also has less output than the Chinese capital. It reported an expansion faster than the national average in the January-to-March period.

Parts of northern China have struggled as economic growth decelerates, with the heavy-industrial base Liaoning reporting a mere 2.4 percent expansion after a recession last year.