TSMC, Hon Hai account for 16% of tax revenue

Staff writer, with CNA

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) accounted for about 16 percent of the business income tax revenue collected by the government last year, data obtained by Central News Agency showed.

The statistics showed that TSMC, the world’s largest IC foundry service provider, paid more than NT$30 billion (US$994.2 million) in business income tax for last year after the tax filing season ended last month.

It was the first time a single business entity had paid more than NT$30 billion in business income tax in the nation.

TSMC’s tax payment ranked the highest among all enterprises operating in Taiwan after the chipmaker posted a record net income of NT$334.25 billion, up 9 percent from a year earlier, on the back of strong global demand for mobile devices.

That shows TSMC earned about NT$900 million per day on average last year, boosting its earnings per share to NT$12.89 last year, compared with NT$11.82 in 2015.

TSMC’s tax payment for last year was also a record high for the company, which remained the most profitable Taiwanese enterprise in terms of net income, the data showed.

Hon Hai, an assembler of iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc, paid about NT$10 billion in business income tax last year, the second-highest among business entities operating in Taiwan, the data showed.

Hon Hai posted NT$148.66 billion in net profit last year, up from NT$146.87 billion in 2015, with earnings per share of NT$8.6, compared with NT$8.45 a year earlier.

Market analysts said that the significant contribution made by TSMC and Hon Hai — two of the most important suppliers to Apple — showed that the bellwether electronics sector continued to be a major driver of economic growth last year.

The data showed that the government collected a total of NT$296.2 billion in business income tax last year after almost 900,000 companies filed their taxes in May.

Income tax revenue collected by the Taxation Bureau of the Northern Area — which covers TSMC and Hon Hai — totaled NT$118 billion, accounting for about 38 percent of the total, the data showed.