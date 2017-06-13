US bill might to put TWi Pharmaceuticals in black

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

TWi Pharmaceuticals Inc (安成國際藥業) expects to return to the black by the end of the first half of this year on the back of quickened regulatory processes in the US, the generic drug maker said yesterday at the firm’s annual general meeting.

The US House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday last week unanimously advanced a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bill that would reauthorize a program in which the regulator collects a fee for new drug and medical device applications from companies to expedite the approval process, TWi Pharmaceuticals chairman Chen Chih-ming (陳志明) told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s shareholders’ meeting in Taipei.

Chen said that the bill is expected to speed up the company’s abbreviated new drug application for the company’s generic drugs in the US market.

The bill, which would reauthorize the Generic Drug User Fee Act (GDUFA) that was first signed into US law in 2012, has since made the approval process quicker in 2014 and 2015, Chen said.

Although a number of generic drug applications submitted by the company were not able to take advantage of the GDUFA in 2012 due to subsequent amendments, Chen said he is upbeat over its anticipated reauthorization, which must be approved every five years.

The company has plans to submit four new applications this year and three had been sent as of the end of last month, Chen said, adding that the company has received preliminary responses from the US FDA.

The company has taken back distribution rights for guanfacine, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder from New Jersey-headquartered Par Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has garnered lower-than-expected sales since the partnership was formed in 2015, Chen said.