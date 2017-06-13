Taiwan Mobile nation’s most profitable telecom

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) regained its position as the nation’s most profitable telecom last month in terms of earnings per share, attributing the achievement to growth in its television and online retailing unit, and mobile value-added services.

Taiwan Mobile’s net income last month shrank about 8 percent to NT$1.31 billion (US$43.41 million), compared with NT$1.43 billion a year earlier, the company’s statement released on Friday said, adding that earnings per share dropped to NT$0.48 last month, from NT$0.52 a year ago.

“In May, momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) performed solidly, and Taiwan Mobile registered growth in mobile value-added services and new business,” company chief financial officer Rosie Yu (俞若奚) said in the statement.

As a result, Taiwan Mobile’s net profit in the first five months of the year increased 1.23 percent year-on-year from NT$6.48 billion, or NT$2.38 a share, to NT$6.56 billion, or NT$2.41 per share, during the same period last year.

Net profits have reached 46 percent of the company’s full-year forecast, the company said.

Revenue contracted 2.22 percent to NT$47.28 billion during the January to May period from NT$48.35 billion in the same period last year, Taiwan Mobile said.

Yielding its top ranking to Taiwan Mobile, Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) last month posted earnings per share of NT$0.4, or net profit of NT$3.07 billion.

That represented a 13.5 percent annual erosion from earnings per share of NT$0.46, or net profit of NT$3.55 billion, in May last year.

That brought Chunghwa Telecom’s first five months’ net profit to NT$16.46 billion, or NT$2.12 per share, down 13.3 percent from NT$18.99 billion, or NT$2.45 per share, a company statement showed.

Revenue fell 2.7 percent year-on-year to NT$91.51 billion in the first five months this year, from NT$94.09 billion a year earlier.

The telecom said contraction in the voice call business has offset growth in its 4G subscription and mobile data services.

Far EasTone Telecom Co (遠傳電信), the nation’s third-largest telecom, posted 9 percent annual reduction in net profit for last month at NT$970 million, from NT$1.06 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share also fell from NT$0.32 to NT$0.3.

In the first five months of this year, net profit slid 3 percent to NT$4.79 billion from NT$4.94 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share dropped from NT$1.52 to NT$1.47.

Revenue shrank 5.5 percent annually from NT$39.28 billion to NT$37.12 billion in the five months to May 31.