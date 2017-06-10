Agencies

TELECOMS

Verizon to cut 2,100 jobs

Verizon Communications Inc plans to cut about 2,100 jobs after completing its US$4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc’s Internet business and combining it with AOL Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter. The firings will mostly be duplicated positions — engineering jobs are less likely to be affected, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The cuts, which amount to about 15 percent of the combined workforce, will begin soon after the merger is completed, which could be as early as next week, the person said. Yahoo shareholders approved the deal on Thursday, clearing the last major hurdle for the sale.

CHINA

Factory prices miss forecast

Prices for goods at the factory gate last month missed expectations, the government said yesterday, in a possible sign of weakening demand for the world’s second-largest economy. The producer price index rose 5.5 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), slightly lower than economists’ expectation of a 5.6 percent increase in a Bloomberg News survey and down from a 6.4 percent gain in April. Consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in the month, up from a 1.2 percent increase in April, the NBS said.

FRANCE

Economy to grow on trade

The economy is set to grow slightly more than expected through 2019 thanks to stronger international trade, but is at risk of breaking its public deficit commitments, the central bank said yesterday. Growth should pick up from an estimated 1.4 percent this year to 1.6 percent in both next year and 2019, the Bank of France said in its biannual economic outlook. That was up from estimates in December last year for growth of 1.3 percent this year, 1.4 percent next year and 1.5 percent in 2019. While improving international trade would support activity, consumer spending would offer less support than in recent years as wage gains lagged behind higher inflation, the central bank said.

CYPRUS

IMF praises progress

The IMF on Thursday praised the nation for making progress since it exited a bailout regime, but called on it to reduce bad loans and to press ahead with reforms. In an assessment issued 15 months since the exit, the IMF board said the country’s banking system was recovering while employment and economic output were growing. However, it added that “these achievements have not yet resulted in significant reductions in the high levels of private-sector debt, non-performing loans.” The IMF board also urged the government to push on with its privatization program which has stalled.

GERMANY

Central bank raises forecast

The central bank yesterday raised its growth forecasts through to 2019, on the back of strong private and public consumption. GDP is now expected to expand by 1.9 percent this year, up from 1.8 percent previously forecast. Likewise, growth next year would reach 1.7 percent instead of 1.6 percent, while that of 2019 will hit 1.6 percent rather than 1.5 percent, the bank said. Meanwhile, the Bundesbank forecast that consumer prices would rise by 1.5 percent this year rather than the earlier forecasted 1.4 percent, but said inflation would come in at 1.4 percent next year rather than 1.7 percent, and at 1.8 percent in 2019 instead of 1.9 percent.