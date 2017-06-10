Softbank buys robotics leader Boston Dynamics

AP, TOKYO

Japanese Internet, solar and technology company Softbank Group Corp is buying robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics Inc from Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent.

Terms of the deal, announced yesterday, were not disclosed.

Softbank, which offers the Pepper companion robot, said the purchase underlines how robotics is a key part of its business.

Boston Dynamics makes various robots, including Big Dog and Spot, complex machines that walk and trot on four legs, as well as Atlas, which walks on two legs like a human. Atlas has arms and can open doors and lift items.

Softbank is also buying from Alphabet a company called Schaft that develops humanoids and came out of the University of Tokyo.

Softbank last year bought British semiconductor company ARM Holdings PLC.

Robots will help solve problems that have been beyond human capabilities, Softbank chief executive officer Masayoshi Son said.

“Smart robotics are going to be a key driver of the next stage of the information revolution,” he said.

“I am thrilled to welcome them to the Softbank family and look forward to supporting them as they continue to advance the field of robotics, and explore applications that can help make life easier, safer and more fulfilling,” Son said of Boston Dynamics.

Softbank, the first carrier to offer Apple Inc’s iPhone in Japan, includes US carrier Sprint Corp and Yahoo Japan in its group business.

Son drew attention for hobnobbing with US President Donald Trump late last year, and promising to create jobs and invest in the US.

Boston Dynamics chief executive officer Marc Raibert said he looked forward to working with Softbank for “a smarter and more connected world.”

“We share Softbank’s belief that advances in technology should be for the benefit of humanity,” he said.