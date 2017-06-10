Staff writer, with agencies

SEMICONDUCTORS

Silergy sales hit record high

Silergy Corp (矽力杰), a power management chip designer, yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$731 million (US$24.28 million) for last month, up 21.91 percent annually and 3.16 percent monthly, marking the highest monthly sales in its history. Despite overall weakness in China’s smartphone and consumer markets in the first half of this year, Silergy said it has managed to post decent growth in sales, driven by new product launches and market share gains. From January to last month, total revenue increased 30.64 percent to NT$3.274 billion from the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

TECHNOLOGY

Synnex sales grow 9.81%

Synnex Technology International Corp (聯強國際) yesterday said consolidated sales for last month rose 9.81 percent from April to NT$25.91 billion, even though last month’s sales showed a decline of 4.87 percent from a year earlier. Cumulative sales in the first five months of the year dropped 4.09 percent year-on-year to NT$125.8 billion, dragged down by appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, according to Synnex, Asia’s largest distributor of technology products and electronics components. Weakness in sales of the company’s major businesses, such as information technology products, consumer electronics and semiconductor components, also contributed to the overall decline, Synnex said.

CHIPMAKERS

Chang to receive NT$875m

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) is expected to pocket NT$875 million in cash dividends issued by the company after shareholders on Thursday approved a dividend of NT$7 per share. Chang owns 125 million TSMC shares, or a 0.48 percent stake. The National Development Fund of the Executive Yuan, one of the top 10 TSMC shareholders with about 1.65 billion shares, or a 6.38 percent stake, is expected to receive NT$11.58 billion in cash dividends. However, the majority of cash dividends are to go to foreign institutional investors, who hold an aggregate 80 percent stake in TSMC.

AIRLINES

Jenny Tsao to lead Mandarin

Mandarin Airlines Ltd (華信航空) yesterday said its board has elected Jenny Tsao (曹志芬) as its president, replacing Roger Han (韓梁中). The personnel change, which took effect yesterday, made Tsao, 45, the carrier’s first female president in its 26 years of operation. Tsao, previously a vice president of passenger marketing at China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空), joined CAL in 2002. Mandarin is a CAL subsidiary focusing on regional and domestic flights. Han is to be appointed to lead CAL’s European operations, as well as the carrier’s office in the Netherlands, Mandarin Airlines said.

TRANSPORTATION

Ofo to raise funds: sources

Chinese bicycle rental start-up Ofo Inc (共享單車) is aiming to raise new funds through a valuation of about US$3 billion, people familiar with the deal said. The company is seeking about US$500 million, one of the people said. The latest round of fundraising comes just months after it secured at least US$450 million from ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行), Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Financial Services Group (螞蟻金服), DST Global and other investors. Before the current round, Ofo had amassed at least US$650 million in funding and obtained an estimated valuation of more than US$2 billion.