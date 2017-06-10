Quang Viet reports record sales amid rising demand

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Garment manufacturer Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越) yesterday posted cumulative sales of NT$1.76 billion (US$58.46 million) for the first five months of this year, the highest level during the period in the company’s history.

The figure represents an 8.12 percent increase from NT$1.63 billion in the same period last year, bolstered by increasing orders from major brand customers, Quang Viet said.

Last month alone, the firm posted revenue of NT$646 million, a 96.7 percent month-on-month increase, but a 12.88 percent year-on-year decline, as some customers moved delivery dates forward, it said.

“Our brand customers have finished inventory digestion and continue to place large orders,” Quang Viet president Charles Wu (吳朝筆) said in a statement, citing better order visibility.

Founded in 1995, the Taipei-headquartered garment maker produces high-end down jackets for global sportswear and functional clothing firms, including Nike Inc, Adidas AG and North Face Inc.

Its products include down, primaloft, thermoball and padded jackets, as well as jackets made of goose down and duck down.

In light of better-than-expected customer demand, Quang Viet yesterday raised its shipment forecast for this year from 10.5 million units to 11 million units, compared with last year’s 9.1 million units.

The company said it also expects its Romania plant — which it acquired in November last year — to begin making significant contributions to revenue later in the year.

The facility is seen as an important step for Quang Viet’s expansion in Europe, as Romania is a major apparel production base in the region.

The company also produces garments for European luxury brands, including Prada and Moncler.

Shares of Quang Viet edged down 0.6 percent to close at NT$167 in Taipei trading yesterday, beating the broader market, which fell 0.26 percent.