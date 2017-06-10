Formosa moves ahead with ethylene plant in US

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台塑化纖), which produces aromatics and styrenics, yesterday said it is working to build a new ethylene plant in Louisiana in a bid to increase its presence in the US.

“The project is expected to pass the environmental impact assessment by the end of next year,” company vice chairman Hong Fu-yuan (洪福源) told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei.

The facility will be built in partnership with the company’s affiliate, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), in St James, Louisiana, and is expected to become operational in 2023, Formosa Chemicals said.

Formosa Chemicals and Formosa Petrochemical are both major units of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate.

The investment in Louisiana is expected to cost US$9.5 billion, Formosa Chemicals said.

The firm is also seeking investment opportunities in Texas in light of abundant reserves of shale oil there, company chairman William Wang (王文淵) said earlier this year.

Wang, a key member of the group’s founding Wang (王) family, was absent at yesterday’s meeting.

Formosa Chemicals said it plans to spend about NT$800 million (US$26.57 million) on research and development this year.

Hong said he is optimistic about the company’s business outlook for the rest of this year, adding that it will benefit from a continued recovery in the US and robust infrastructure demand bolstered by China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

In the first five months of this year, the company saw revenue rise 10.58 percent from NT$129.8 billion a year earlier to NT$143.5 billion on the back of improved market sentiment.

In the first quarter, net profit reached NT$11.71 billion, a 73.2 percent surge from NT$6.76 billion a year earlier, with earnings per share increasing from NT$1.16 to NT$2 thanks to higher product prices and sustained customer demand.

The shareholders approved a company proposal to distribute cash dividends of NT$5.6 per share, based on last year’s net profit of NT$43.83 billion, or NT$7.5 per share.

The cash dividend, the highest in six years, translates into a yield of 6.22 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$90.1 in Taipei trading yesterday.

Formosa Chemicals last year saw earnings soar 58.9 percent from the previous year, while sales declined 3.1 percent annually to NT$319.2 billion, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The company attributed the earnings growth to higher contributions from its high-margin products and efficient cost controls.