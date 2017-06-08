HPE says more acquisitions possible

Bloomberg

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) chief executive officer Meg Whitman, who has been racking up acquisitions to stay competitive in the age of cloud computing, said the company’s shopping spree might not be over.

“I think you will see acquisitions become a bigger part of our strategy,” Whitman said in an interview on Tuesday in Las Vegas at the company’s Discover conference.

The company, based in Palo Alto, California, has already unveiled purchases so far this year worth more than US$1.5 billion.

Whitman is hunting for tools that would help boost demand for the company’s main server and storage products, seeking to push back against direct competitors such as Dell Technologies, as well as cloud-computing providers such as Amazon.com Inc.

She has spent the past few years slimming down HPE, including splitting off the personal-computer and printer business and shedding some services and software units in multibillion-dollar deals.

Now it is more clear where the company’s resources should be spent, she said.

“Back when we were an enormous company with six or seven operating divisions, there were a lot of mouths to feed,” Whitman said. “Printing wanted to make acquisitions. PCs wanted to make acquisitions. Software wanted to make acquisitions. Now, we have a much more focused strategy.”

Still, acquisitions are not the only way to bolster the company’s prospects.

Whitman said it is just one of the three main ways to drive success.

Another is innovation in HPE’s main product lines, such as improvement in servers, expanded storage offerings and advances in networking.

The third area is HPE’s Pathfinder program, which invests in younger companies.

Whitman said it is a great way to get innovation without taking a financial hit.

“There are a number of companies that I think would be quite interesting to buy,” she said. “The problem is they have [US]$20 million of revenue and they lose [US]$150 million.”

Whitman is holding the annual Discover event this week after the company gave a disappointing update on its financial picture last month.

Profit excluding some costs will be US$0.24 to US$0.28 per share in the current quarter, the company said, while analysts had projected US$0.32.