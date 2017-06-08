EVA Airways debuts upgraded Pepper robot service

Staff writer, with CNA

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday unveiled an upgraded version of an interactive robot known as Pepper at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, which is to scan travelers’ boarding passes and allow them to get information in various languages about their flights and the weather at their destinations.

The robots are scheduled to enter service at the carrier’s international check-in counters at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) and in the Taoyuan airport’s lounges in the near future, the airline said.

EVA Airways vice president Yeh Shih-Chung (葉時忠) said that the updated machine has become functional through the combined efforts of the airline and Perobot Co Ltd (沛博科技) — the local sales distributor of Pepper.

It is to offer services in English and Japanese, in addition to Chinese, Yeh said.

It would be able to tell passengers where food, entertainment and duty-free shopping areas can be found, Yeh added.

Since EVA Airways launched its original version of Pepper in December last year, it has interacted with more than 30,000 passengers, the airline said.

In the future, EVA Airways plans to build a conversational database for Pepper to allow it to “chat” with people, it added.