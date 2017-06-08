Huaku Development to absorb extra costs at housing complex

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Property developer Huaku Development Co (華固建設) yesterday said it has agreed to absorb lease increases and other costs for buyers of its new housing complex on a state-owned plot of land for the next decade after buyers protested outside its annual shareholders’ meeting.

More than 20 people staged a demonstration outside the meeting’s venue, accusing the Taipei-based developer of cheating them into buying presale apartments in Taipei’s Jingmei (景美) area for which they do not have ownership of the land or the apartments.

The buyers are only to have the right to use the apartments after construction is completed later this year.

That would make it difficult to secure mortgages or sell if relocation is necessary, the protesters said, adding that the steep increase in lease rates in recent years deepens their grievances.

Huaku general-manager Carson Hung (洪嘉昇) said the company clarified the ownership issue with all potential buyers and recorded the procedure.

However, the developer said it would pay for the increase in annual lease costs — which has risen from NT$65,000 (US$2,160) upon the launch of the project in 2014 to NT$90,000 this year for apartments of 43 ping (141.9m2) — for 10 years, Hung said.

In addition, the company would pick up fire and earthquake insurance fees, as well as fees to install gas pipelines, Hung said.

Altogether, the extra cost would be between NT$200,000 and NT$400,000 per apartment, he said.

Huaku has sold more than 600 units in the complex at 60 percent of market rates, while about 550 contracts remain effective, Hung said.

A drop in housing prices over the past two years has led scores of buyers to seek termination of their purchase agreements, he said.

To avoid terminations, Huaku has promised to help secure bank loans at interest rates of 2.16 percent, higher than the average rate for a mortgage, but the lowest for superfices-related financing, Hung said.

The company would not enter similar development projects in the future, as most Taiwanese find properties without permanent ownership unacceptable, although the practice is common abroad, Hung said.

Huaku won the 70-year lease from the Ministry of Finance in 2013 to develop the residential complex on a piece of state-owned land of 33,000m2 on Roosevelt Road between Wanlong MRT Station and Jingmei MRT Station.