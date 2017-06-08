Exports rise 8.4%, hit by Asian trade and iPhone issue

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Exports rose 8.4 percent to US$25.52 billion last month from a year earlier, a drop from April’s 9.4 percent increase, as the nation’s trade with its Asian partners slowed and inventory building for next-generation iPhones has yet to start, the Ministry of Finance said in a report yesterday.

Outbound shipments might resume advance at a double-digit percentage this month due to a relatively low base last year, but the quarterly showing for the April-June period is likely to miss the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ forecast, the ministry said.

“Clients in China and ASEAN are adjusting inventory to prepare for new-generation devices, accounting for the slowdown in growth momentum,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said.

The effect of seasonality is particularly evident in shipments of electronic components, which posted a modest 7.5 percent increase to US$7.77 billion last month, ending nine straight months of double-digit gains, Tsai said.

Among various export categories, information and communications technology (ICT) products increased 6.1 percent to US$2.64 billion, while optical devices, notably flat panels, grew a paltry 2.3 percent to US$928 million, the report showed.

Electronics, ICT and optical goods made up about 50 percent of overall exports, it said.

“The inventory adjustments are about to come to an end as world technology giants usually introduce new models in the second half of the year,” Tsai said.

She declined to speculate on the launch of the new iPhone, as Apple Inc has reportedly run into technology bottlenecks, but said that a delay would inevitably weigh on outbound shipments, as scores of Taiwanese technology firms are in its supply chain.

Imports advanced 10.2 percent to US$22.07 billion year-on-year last month, rendering a trade surplus of US$3.46 billion, a decline of 1.6 percent from the same time last year, the report said.

The purchase of capital equipment contracted by 3.9 percent to US$3.63 million, the first downturn since July last year, as firms turned cautious about expansion, the report said.

Semiconductor capital equipment registered a 12.7 percent retreat, its first decline since June last year, it said.

Measured in New Taiwan dollar terms, exports grew just 0.8 percent last month, while imports rose 2.4 percent as the local currency’s appreciation is eating into the profit of local exporters, Tsai said.

The costs were NT$7.9 billion (US$262.5 million) last month alone, she said.

More than 80 percent of listed firms reported foreign-exchange losses in the first quarter and might continue to suffer, albeit at a slower pace, she said.

For the first five months of the year, exports increased 12.5 percent to US$121.93 billion, an increase of 12.5 percent annually, while imports gained 19.4 percent to US$104.9 billion, the report said.