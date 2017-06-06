Equity groups lift Shawbrook offers

Reuters

Private equity groups trying to take control of Shawbrook said yesterday they had raised their offer for the British challenger bank by just more than 3 percent, as they try to convince another 5 percent of shareholders to accept the deal.

The offer of ￡3.40 (US$4.37) a share values Shawbrook at about ￡868 million, up from the previous ￡842 million bid, Marlin Bidco, the buyout vehicle set up by BC Partners and Pollen Street Partners, said in a statement.

The offer, which is a 27 percent premium to Shawbrook’s closing share price on March 2, when the lender first received a bid from the private equity firms, is to now remain open until June 19.

“After carefully considering market feedback, we are pleased to be able to make an improved best and final offer, which we consider offers shareholders an attractive premium and compelling value” Pollen Street Capital managing partner Lindsey McMurray and BC Partners managing partner Cedric Dubourdieu said in a statement.

The private equity groups already hold 38.8 percent of Shawbrook shares and have so far received acceptances from investors holding another 6.6 percent, leaving them just under 5 percent short of the required 50 percent backing needed for the deal to go through.

The consortium first made its bid for Shawbrook in January offering ￡3.07 per share and upped it to ￡3.30 in March.

However, Shawbrook’s directors have so far advised shareholders to reject the offer.

Britain’s so-called “challenger banks” have been increasingly seen as ripe for takeovers in recent months, bankers who advise on mergers and acquisitions have said, as a prolonged period of low interest rates has squeezed earnings and the pound’s fall has made them cheaper for foreign buyers.

Shawbrook in June last year booked an additional impairment charge due to some irregularities in its asset finance business, sending its share price to a record low.