TSMC shares rise steadily

Staff writer, with CNA

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, have risen more than 30 percent over the past year and the stock continued its rally yesterday.

TSMC shares closed up 1.44 percent at NT$212 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, compared with the 0.68 percent gains on the broader market that saw the weighted index move above the 10,200-point mark.

Since TSMC held its most recent annual shareholders’ meeting on June 7 last year, when its shares were priced at NT$162, the stock has gained 30.86 percent and boosted the company’s market capitalization to almost NT$5.5 trillion (US$183 billion), the highest of any listed company on Taiwan’s capital markets.

If the NT$6 per share cash dividend on TSMC’s 2015 earnings approved at last years’ shareholders’ meeting is included, the return on TSMC stock over the past year would be 34.6 percent.

That amounts to NT$56,000 in gains per 1,000 TSMC shares, the minimum block of shares that can be purchased on the Taiwan stock exchange.

TSMC was driven higher in part by a report which said that the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator would return to the memorychip business to compete with Samsung Electronics Co, analysts said.

Just as importantly, investors are expecting positive leads to come out of TSMC’s next annual shareholders’ meeting on Thursday, when shareholders are likely to approve a proposal for a cash dividend of NT$7 per share on TSMC’s earnings last year, analysts said.

If approved, it would be the highest-ever cash dividend paid out by the company.

Based on the speculation that TSMC is supplying the A11 processor for the next-generation iPhones, which are likely to hit the market in September, the market is expecting chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) to give an upbeat assessment for the second half of the year at the meeting, analysts said.

TSMC is one of the favorite stocks in Taiwan among foreign institutional investors, who tend to use its shares, the most heavily weighted stock in Taiwan, to dictate the movement of the main index.

In the past month, foreign institutional investors bought a net 53 million TSMC shares because of optimism over the chipmaker’s fundamentals, anticipating that its operations would bounce back after seeing slow sales in the second quarter, an off-peak season for the global semiconductor industry.

As of Saturday, foreign institutional investors owned an 80.2 percent stake in TSMC, and the chipmaker’s high-cash dividend policy has encouraged foreign investors to hold more of the stock.