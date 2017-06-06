Senior bankers get average income of over NT$6m: report

Staff writer, with CNA

Senior managers for local banks received an annual income of NT$6.46 million (US$214,689) on average last year, with more than half coming from bonuses and stock dividends, a report released by the government-sponsored Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance said.

The report covered 17 banks operating in Taiwan from 2005 to 2015, the academy said.

Bank managers’ average monthly income was NT$540,000, much higher than the average for the industrial and service sectors, it said.

Average monthly wages in the non-farming sector, which includes both bonuses and overtime pay, ranged from NT$42,182 in 2009 to NT$49,861 in 2015, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said.

The average monthly wage in the financial and insurance sector was NT$85,400, the second-highest among all industrial and service industries last year, behind the NT$94,300 received by utility sector employees, a DGBAS report said.

Excluding bonuses and stock dividends, managers’ average annual income was NT$3.15 million, meaning that more than 50 percent came from bonuses and stock dividends, the academy said.

Ta Chong Bank Ltd (大眾銀行) in 2009 issued NT$30.26 million in wages, bonuses and stock dividends to one of its senior managers, the highest annual compensation in the report, it said.

The other banks in the report were CTBC Bank Co (中信銀), Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀), Jih Sun International Bank (日盛銀), Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀), Taishin International Bank (台新銀), Bank SinoPac (永豐銀), E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫), China Development Industrial Bank (開發), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀), Cathay United Bank (國泰世華), First Commercial Bank (一銀), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰銀), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華銀) and KGI Bank (凱基).