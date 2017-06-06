Polaris to push for cancer treatment approval

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Polaris Group (北極星藥業集團) yesterday announced that it has presented favorable data from an expanded study of ADI-PEG 20, its new cancer treatment, at an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, and said it would continue fundraising efforts to gain regulatory approval.

FIRST ROUND

A combination treatment of ADI-PEG 20, premetrexed and cisplatin administered to 92 malignant pleural mesothelioma patients met its primary endpoints during an expanded study, Polaris said.

The disease causes mesothelioma tumors to form in the pleura, a thin membrane of cells that line the lungs and chest wall.

Eleven of the 31 people who were identified as argininosuccinate synthetase-deficient saw the size of their tumors reduce by more 50 percent, translating into a partial response rate of 35.5 percent.

In addition, 29 of the 31 patients showed a disease control rate of 93.5 percent.

The efficacy of premetrexed and cisplatin, which are mainstream first-line cancer chemotherapy treatments, was boosted when used in combination with ADI-PEG 20, the company said in a filing with the Taipei Stock Exchange.

COMBO TEST

The success of the study has led the company to design a clinical trial that combines phases two and three to test the combination treatment for non-epithelioid mesothelioma, which might speed up the regulatory approval process, company spokesperson Kuo Ching-fen (郭靜芬) told the Taipei Times via telephone.

The parameters of the upcoming clinical trial were also published at the ASCO meeting, Kuo added.

MISPLACED

Meanwhile, the company has delayed a private placement of 40 million new shares that has lapsed since it was approved by shareholders in May last year.

Kuo said that the company’s board of directors in April approved another 40 million-share private placement at NT$18 (US$0.60) per share, and the proposal is expected to gain shareholders’ approval during a general meeting next week.

MOUNTING PRESSURE

While the company has felt the pressure of declining investor confidence in the biotechnology sector following a number of political controversies, it would continue to raise funds, pursue further clinical trials and commercialize ADI-PEG 20, Kuo said.

Former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), who doubles as chairman of the government-funded Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBMI, 生技醫療產業策進會) last week said that the capitalization of Taiwan’s biotechnology sector has declined from NT$968.2 billion in May last year to NT$818.6 billion, while turnover of companies in the industry has dropped by nearly half.

Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河), publisher of the Chinese-language Business Today, yesterday said that Taiwan’s biotechnology sector has become a game to reap capital gains.