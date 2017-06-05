Plunging graduate wages in China boon to services

Bloomberg

Wages for China’s newest college graduates are plunging even as their ranks rise to a record. That is unwelcome news for the nation’s young elite, but it may aid policymakers striving to shift the economy into higher technology industries and services.

Monthly salaries plummeted 16 percent to 4,014 Chinese yuan (US$589) this year for a second-straight annual decline, data from recruitment site Zhaopin.com (招聘) show.

The Ministry of Education estimates that 7.95 million students will graduate this year — almost the population of Switzerland.

China is losing competitiveness in lower-end industries from textiles to furniture as wages and other costs surge. Policymakers’ efforts to offset that by shifting the economy toward higher-technology industries and services — from aircraft and robots to research and development — could get a boost from an army of highly educated and low-paid graduates.

“This is China’s new competitive advantage,” said Song Yu (宋宇), chief China economist at Beijing Gao Hua Securities Co (北京高華證券), Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s mainland joint-venture partner, in Beijing. “When you walk into a bank here, even the counterwomen are highly qualified. The government has a good hand of cards if they can play them well.”

However, there is a downside: Lower pay is a potential headwind for consumers who have been a key prop for the economy as old economic drivers faded. Consumption, including government spending, contributed 77.2 percent to gross domestic product growth in the first quarter, while services made up a record 51.6 percent of total output last year.

Downward pressure on professional salaries might also spill out beyond China’s borders. Technology-enabled globalization of services lets professional work flow unimpeded around the world and while services historically have been provided in person, that is less true of modern finance, accounting or consulting, according to Yale University’s Stephen Roach.

That makes professional work easier to send offshore and could expose US knowledge workers, unaccustomed to tough competitive pressures, to more job insecurity, Roach, a former non-executive chairman for Morgan Stanley Asia, wrote in his 2014 book Unbalanced: The Codependency of America and China.

Chinese grads would be much more attractive hires in a global market as they are paid less than a sixth of their counterparts in the US. Salaries for recently minted college graduates rose 3 percent this year to a record US$49,785 per year, or US$4,149 a month, according to a report last month from Los Angeles-based executive search firm Korn/Ferry International.

Despite their low starting salaries, China’s graduates are finding it harder to get work this year, according to Zhaopin’s survey of 93,420 college graduates.

Even for those getting jobs, many were not doing what they wanted, Zhaopin found: While only 6.7 percent of graduates wanted jobs in manufacturing industries such as automakers, that is where 15.3 percent got jobs.

Only one-third of the 9.6 percent of students who said they sought work in media, entertainment and sports said they landed in those fields, according to Zhaopin.

The employment situation this year remains difficult overall, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said in April.

There is a long-term shortage of skilled workers in some newer, upgraded sectors, while older, lower-skilled workers and fresh college graduates are finding it hard to get hired, a ministry spokesman said at a recent briefing.