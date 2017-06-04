Agencies

ENTERTAINMENT

Attendance up in most parks

Disney parks in North America had slight attendance declines last year due to increased ticket prices, while Harry Potter rides helped Universal Studios show strong increases in visitors. A report released this week by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM said Walt Disney Co’s domestic parks declined by about 1 percent. Despite the declines, revenue was up about 5 percent due to increased guest spending. Attendance at Universal parks in the US was up nearly 7.5 percent, while Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s parks had a 4 percent increase in attendance and Cedar Fair LP’s parks were up 2.7 percent in visitors.

UNITED KINGDOM

No rise in tax for rich: Fallon

An ally of Prime Minister Theresa May said income tax would not rise for higher earners, making a new promise to voters less than a week before a national election with opinion polls showing a narrowing of May’s lead. The comments from Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon in an interview with the Daily Telegraph suggested that the ruling Conservative Party would not increase the top rate of income tax, striking a contrast with the Labour Party. “You’ve seen our record. We’re not in the business of punishing people for getting on. On the contrary, we want people to keep more of their earnings,” Fallon said. “The only way they can be sure their taxes won’t rise is to vote Conservative.”

AUSTRIA

Kurz promises tax decrease

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Integration Sebastian Kurz, the conservative candidate in the October election, wants to jump-start the economy by lowering taxes and other costs by at least 12 billion euros (US$13.54 billion) a year to help companies invest and create jobs. “Austria has lost ground as a business location in recent years,” Kurz said in a telephone interview. “We need to reduce the tax and contribution rate at least to 40 percent from the current 43 percent.” The nation is to hold early national elections on Oct. 15.

CHINA

Chairman can leave: Anbang

Anbang Insurance Group Co (安邦保險集團) denied a Financial Times report on Friday that said its chairman, Wu Xiaohui (吳小暉), is barred by authorities from leaving the country, citing four people who have had business dealings with him. The insurer’s global takeover spree since 2014 has raised questions about its ownership and finances, with the latest request coming from a hotel union negotiating a contract at one of its US hotels, while China has clamped down on capital flight. Anbang also has become involved in a political power struggle in China, the newspaper said.

VENEZUELA

Goldman reviewing bonds

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s compliance and legal staff are reviewing the purchase of US$2.8 billion in discounted Venezuela bonds after the deal sparked protests and calls for a legislative probe, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The review is focusing on how the process could be improved, the person said. Some Venezuelan lawmakers said the purchase, made by Goldman Sachs’ asset-management unit, lends support to President Nicolas Maduro as he grapples with accusations of human rights violations.