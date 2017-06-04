European stocks rise as automaker, chemical shares outweigh oil slump

Bloomberg

European stocks rose for a second day on Friday as a rally in automakers and chemical companies outweighed decline in raw-material producers.

The STOXX Europe 600 gained 0.2 percent at the close of trading.

The gauge jumped as much as 0.8 percent earlier, paring gains after the release of data showing US monthly payrolls increased less than projected.

The benchmark added 0.3 percent in the five days through Friday, ending a two-week streak of declines.

Automakers were the second-biggest gainers in the STOXX 600 after US auto sales last month mostly beat market estimates.

Chemical stocks advanced the most in more than five weeks.

Besides worse-than-projected US payrolls data for last month, figures for the previous two months were also revised lower, even as the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low.

Traders are still fully pricing in a US interest-rate increase this month.

Oil and gas stocks fell 1.3 percent as the price of Brent crude fell for a second week and mining companies lost 0.3 percent.

“Today’s jobs report was a mixed bag,” Kully Samra, who manages UK clients for Charles Schwab Corp, wrote in an e-mailed note on Friday. “The fall in job growth numbers may make some query the likelihood of a rate rise next month. However, one slightly disappointing month does not constitute a wholesale change in fortunes. Wider US economic data remains buoyant and equity markets resilient.”

Investors might want to buy protection as key global stock indices have not had a meaningful pullback in almost a year, BNP Paribas equity strategist Ankit Gheedia wrote in a note.