Chinese PMI defies predicted growth

Bloomberg

China’s official manufacturing gauge held up last month, buoyed by an improving global outlook.

The Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) remained at 51.2 for a second straight month last month, compared with a median estimate of 51 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 — numbers higher than 50 indicate improving conditions.

While early indicators for last month suggested a slowing growth, PMI data signal continuing momentum, giving policymakers more room to rein in financial risks.

Economists forecast growth to meet or exceed the Chinese government’s target of 6.5 percent this year, but projections also point to a continued slowdown after the first quarter’s surprise acceleration to a 6.9 percent pace.

“China’s economy is stabilizing ahead of a modest slowdown in the second half,” said Callum Henderson, a managing director for Asia Pacific at Eurasia Group in Singapore. “The service PMI was still very strong at 54.5, evidence that the Chinese consumer remains active.”

“Whether or not growth has steadied in May, the path for the months ahead is down,” Tom Orlik, chief Asia economist at Bloomber Intelligence in Beijing wrote in a report. “The official PMI is indicating stability, but most other early gauges point to a further moderation in growth in May. China’s markets have also only recently recovered their footing, following the deleveraging scare.”

“The global economy will continue to recover and that’ll bolster Chinese manufacturers,” said Tommy Xie, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. “PMI this year will probably stay above 50, but the deleveraging campaign will inevitably slow growth as tightening measures have already pushed up borrowing costs for factories.”

“While Chinese growth may have slowed from earlier this year, it looks to have stabilized at a level that is still solid and consistent with the official 6.5 percent GDP target,” Syndney-based AMP Capital Investors head of investment strategy Shane Oliver said. “Policy is likely to continue to focus on finetuning the economy, but it doesn’t need big adjustments.”

The small enterprise PMI strengthened to 51, the highest in data stretching back five years, while large companies weakened to 51.2, from 52. Input prices weakened to 49.5, from 51.8. New orders were unchanged at 52.3, while new export orders rose to 50.7, from 50.6. Steel industry PMI climbed to 54.8, from 49.1