TaiGen applies for antibiotic approval

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (太景醫藥研發控股) yesterday announced that it has submitted a new drug application to the China Food and Drug Administration for an intravenous formulation of Taigexyn, its new antibiotic.

Taigexyn (Nemonoxacin) is a broad spectrum non-fluorinated quinolone antibiotic with excellent efficacy against drug-resistant bacteria, the company said.

An oral formulation of Taigexyn received marketing approval and was launched in Taiwan and China, TaiGen said, adding that it has formed partnerships to commercialize the drug in 32 countries.

The submission was backed by a pivotal phase-three clinical trial, which proved that Taigexyn’s intravenous formulation is not inferior to levofloxacin, a competing fluoroquinolone antibiotic, in 500 milligram doses, the company said.

The study involved 518 patients with moderate to severe community-acquired pneumonia, TaiGen said, adding that the clinical success rate for Taigexyn was 91.8 percent, compared with 85.7 percent for levofloxacin, meeting the primary end point of the trial.

The US Food and Drug Administration in July last year approved safety labeling changes to enhance warnings about fluoroquinolones’ association with disabling and potentially permanent side effects and to limit their use for patients with less serious bacterial infections.

The market in China for fluoroquinolones last year grew 9.61 percent year-on-year to 7 billion yuan (US$1.02 billion), TaiGen said, citing data from healthcare researcher IMS Health Inc.

DRUG RESISTANCE

Taigexyn is a relatively safer alternative to fluoroquinolone antibiotics, and approval for an intravenous formulation would provide physicians with another tool to address the unmet medical needs of some patients, TaiGen CEO Hsu Ming-chu (許明珠) said in a statement.

In recent years, drug resistance has become one of the biggest threats to global health, as the effectiveness of available drugs has diminished, Hsu said, adding that concerns over severe side effects continue to loom for alternative treatments.

Taigexyn has a low propensity for the development of resistance, she said, adding that it can be used to treat difficult bacterial infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a so-called “superbug.”