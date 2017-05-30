Deadly brain infection prompts Roche probe

Reuters, ZURICH, Germany

A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said.

Roche said it was investigating a case of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) in a patient previously being treated for three years with Biogen Inc’s Tysabri and who had received a single dose of Ocrevus last month.

Roche is trying to determine the source of the illness, but multiple sclerosis drugs that suppress the immune system can increase the risk of serious infections.

Ocrevus was approved in the US in March.

The case of the rare brain disease that is usually fatal or disabling was reported as a carry-over from Tysabri, also known as natalizumab, by the physician who had been treating the patient, Roche said.

Biogen issued a statement that made no mention of the possible Tysabri connection to the case.

“Biogen is aware that a patient taking Ocrevus has been diagnosed with PML and we are currently assessing the information to confirm the reported PML,” Biogen spokesman Matt Fearer said in a statement.

There are many unknowns around the safety of long-lasting drugs of this type “including occurrence and management of opportunistic infections,” Fearer said.

Ocrevus is an integral part of Roche’s strategy to replace revenue from older blockbuster cancer medicines Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin whose patents are expiring, leaving them increasingly exposed to cheaper versions called biosimilars.

“Patient safety is Roche’s highest priority and we are gathering more details about the case and the patient’s history,” Roche said. “We will continue to share information with healthcare providers and global health authorities as we know more.”

The patient who developed PML had previously tested positive for John Cunningham virus, a common virus that is normally harmless, but which can lead to the brain disease in multiple sclerosis patients who have weakened immune systems.

Dozens of patients undergoing treatment with Tysabri have been diagnosed with PML.